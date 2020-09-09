Ask 2: Can I receive a citation for having an expired vehicle registration during the pandemic?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Can I receive a citation for having an expired vehicle registration during the pandemic?

Answer: On March 16, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a waiver from the requirement to renew registration upon the disaster declaration.

This waiver period remains in effect until the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announces that normal operations have resumed.

According to the Texas DMV, drivers may choose to take no action during the waiver period; however, online registration renewal is still available.

Bear in mind, once normal operations have resumed, drivers will have 60 days from the date of the announcement to have their vehicle inspected and complete the registration process.

Law enforcement has been notified of the waiver.

Houston Police Department is not enforcing citations for expired vehicle registration. If drivers are cited, click here for information regarding ticket dismissal.

