Search continues of 28-year-old man battling cancer missing in Houston

HOUSTON – Friends and family continue to search for 28-year-old Andrew Hernandez. He was last seen on Sept. 10 after leaving his home to go for a walk in southwest Houston.

The family said the past few days have been very tough. They said Hernandez would always go for walks and it’s not right that he would disappear.

“I just wanted to say Andrew is your out there," said his mother Renita Boyd. "We are searching. We are not going to stop.”

Boyd is not giving up on finding her son Hernandez, who is described as 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 118 pounds. He was also diagnosed with Leukemia two years ago and is still undergoing treatment.

“Andrew is very weak. He does not have a lot of energy since he’s been on chemotherapy. His strength is very weak so he wouldn’t be able to fight much possibly or run long distance,” Boyd said.

Full Screen 1 / 3 Friends and family continue to search for 28-year-old Andrew Hernandez.

The family says they checked Andrew’s phone and he was last seen at a park near Cummings Elementary School.

“We’ve been searching all this area since Thursday night,” she said.

On Sunday morning, the First Priority Response Team searched for Hernandez on horses.

Countless friends and family were also there to help.

“Momma can’t lose it. Daddy can’t lose it. We just have to keep going I’m here for you I’m strong for you Andrew we are just going to keep looking son,” she said.

The family is offering a $5,000 dollar reward if someone finds Hernandez.

If you have any information, please call the Houston Police Department at (713) 884-3131.