Community groups, college athletes host voter registration drive, march for social justice in Houston

HOUSTON – With November right around the corner, several organizations turned a parking lot at Texas Southern University into a voter registration drive-thru on Saturday.

The groups including the NAACP, the Houston Area League of Young Professionals and KTSU’s new radio station, The VIBE, wanted to make sure people are registered to vote and signed up for the U.S. Census.

The importance of voter registration has been pushed for years.

“It’s sad that we still must be doing this several, several years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and so many others have lost their lives for this. But here we are encouraging people to be a part of the process,” radio host Madd Hatta said.

“Voter suppression is real so we need to gather all the voices we can and all the votes we can,” NACCP member Lauren Reese said.

It was the first-time senior student Michael Kindle registered to vote.

“I literally drove up here and got that thing done,” he said.

Some are calling this upcoming election, between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, historic.

“This is… the biggest election that we will be a part of,” University of Houston student Tyrone Carrier said.

At the University of Houston, the student's efforts focused on bringing awareness to social justice

It was a different scene at the University of Houston.

“Black students are hurting; black student-athletes are hurting. And they are willing to help us out,” Alexis Cheatum said.

Student-athletes registered to vote and then marched around the campus to raise awareness of the injustices happening across the country.

“It’s about being a human. It’s about fighting for Civil Rights. We just fighting for justice now and equal rights,” Carrier said.

