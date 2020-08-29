The Houstonian Hotel welcomes new in-house floral studio designed by Wendy Du

HOUSTON – With 40 years of top-notch service, The Houstonian Hotel, Club and Spa is expanding its luxury offerings this week launching a new retail service provider, Sage ’n’ Bloom, according to CultureMap.

Designed by Wendy Du, the floral studio serves as an on-site provider for events ranging from parties to weddings.

“Sage ’n’ Bloom is a perfect complement to The Houstonian’s high-touch service for galas, weddings, corporate parties and events,” Vicki Bernstein, the Houstonian’s campus director of retail, told CultureMap. “Having an in-house shop gives planners, brides and guests immediate access and installation.”

Sage ’n’ Bloom offers full-scale event design and custom made floral pieces. The studio sources rare blooms with unexpected colors and textures from all over the world, and pairs them with locally grown flowers and foliage, the company wrote on its website.

Florist Du started her career in fine art and graphic design, including working at a wedding magazine, before switching gears to focus creativity on floral design.

“Wendy’s background is rooted in art and design,” Sage ’n’ Bloom writes on its website. “Her lush and whimsical creations continue to be inspired by her fine arts background and the timelessness of beautiful design.”