See how move-in day at the University of Houston was different Wednesday due to COVID-19 precautions

HOSUTON – Thousands of students at the University of Houston are moving back onto campus but unlike previous move-in days, things looked and felt a bit different.

“Definitely a lot more masks, more distancing and stuff,” said Mechanical Engineering Technology student Carson Bradley.

Unlike most semesters, students returning to campus were forced to consider the risks of contracting COVID-19.

“I’m sure there’s going to be cases on-campus cause that’s kind of what happens,” Bradley said.

UH is trying to ease concerns and keep everyone healthy by implementing safety measures.

“Last year, they used to do move-in for only like 3 days, but this year it’s a whole week so you get to pick your times and when you want to move in,” said Junior Jake Pakula. “There’s a lot less people.”

Along with the added time to move in, students are required to wear masks and are only allowed to move in by appointment, to help with social distancing.

Visitors are also restricted to common areas. Cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces have been increased. Dining Halls have installed plexiglass barriers.

Testing will be available on campus and safety protocol are in place in case of an outbreak.

“We have plenty of capacity to isolate individuals that might become infected and quarantine those found to be exposed contacts,” said Dr. Stephen Spann, a founding Dean at the University Of Houston College of Medicine.

Classes at UH are set to begin on August 24.