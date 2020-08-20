Frozen cooked shrimp sold at popular retailers like Costco, BJ’s recalled due to salmonella risk

HOUSTON – Shrimp sold at retailers like Costco and BJ’s Wholesale Club is being recalled due to salmonella risk after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found salmonella products it tested, the FDA announced Aug. 11.

The shrimp is sold in 1, 1.5 and 2-pound bags and were distributed nationwide from late February through mid-May. The affected product details are below. The brand names of the products are: Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms.

The products, produced by the Indian company Kader Exports Private Limited, were potentially contaminated with salmonella, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections among young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people with salmonella can experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. For more on the health risks, read the FDA announcement here.

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these cooked shrimp products. However, the FDA noted in its release that the cooked shrimp imported by Kader Exports was tested by the FDA and found to contain salmonella. Kader Exports did not distribute that shrimp and have agreed to voluntarily destroy cooked shrimp found violative. The FDA said the probable root cause for this recall is cross contamination. The company says it has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken, the FDA reported.

“Based on known consumption patterns, it is believed most if not all the distributed products have been consumed, and any remaining product has been placed on hold subject to further evaluation,” the FDA continues in its release about the products. “Consumers who have purchased the above product are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

Consumers with questions may contact the company, Kader Exports Private Limited, based in Andhra Pradesh, India, at +91-022-62621004/ +91-022-62621009, Mon-Fri 10:00 hrs -16:00hrs GMT+5.5.

These are the products included in the nationwide recall:

Product Description AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs

Code 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02

Product Description AQUA STAR RESERVE Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 1lbs

Code 03467 0035 02, 03467 0036 02 & 03467 0037 02

Product Description CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 26 0 007 D, 26 0 008 D & 26 0 009 D

Product Description CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 41/50 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 26 0 008 D

Product Description CENSEA Cooked, Tail Off, Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, 61/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 26 0 009 D

Product Description FRESH MARKET Cocktail Shrimp, Fully Cooked, Tail on, Peeled and Deveined, 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz, 1.5lbs, 680g

Code 91H/29YD/AP-0007151/001, 91H/30YD/AP-0002092/001 & 91H/31YD/AP-0048718/001

Product Description KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g

Code 02920 31122, 00230 31122 & 00330 31122

Product Description KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g

Code 00820 31122, 00920 31122, 01020 31122 & 01120 31122

Product Description KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-off, 50/70 shrimps per pound, NET WT 2lbs, 908g

Code 01410 31122, 01510 31122, 01610 31122 & 01710 31122

Product Description KIRKLAND Signature Cooked, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, Shrimps 31/40, NET WT 32 Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 11829 31122, 11929 31122, 12029 31122, 12129 31122 & 00710 31122

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 01-12-2020

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 01-11-2020

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp Cooked 26/30 shrimp per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 01-10-2020 & ’01-11-2020

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 26/30 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 01-11-2020 & ’01-12-2020

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 20/40 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 12-19-2019

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp-Cooked, 40/60 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 12-20-2019

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 60/80 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 12-19-2019, 12-20-2019 & 12-21-2019

Product Description UNISTAR White Shrimp- Cooked, 80/120 shrimps per pound NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 908g

Code 12-19-2019 & ’12-21-2019

Product Description TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, COLOSSAL16/20 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g.

Code 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001

Product Description TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Extra Large 31/40 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g.

Code 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001

Product Description TOPS Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Cleaned, Tail-on, Large 51/60 shrimp per pound, NET WT 16Oz,1lbs, 454g.

Code 91H/24YD/AP-027193/001 & 91H/26YD/AP-0011369/001

Product Description WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g

Code 91H/18RN/AP-006327/001, 91H/19RN/AP-004552/002 & 91H/20RN/AP-0022178/002

Product Description WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Jumbo Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 21/25 shrimp per pound, NET WT 24Oz,1.5lbs, 680g

Code 91H/26YD/AP-006327/001

Product Description WELLSLEY FARMS Extra Large Cooked Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tail-on, 31/40 shrimps per pound, NET WT 32Oz, 2lbs, 907g

Code 91H/27YD/AP-0000783/002