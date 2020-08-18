ADORABLE kitty overlords seeking subjects: These cats are up for adoption in Houston SPCA’s $20 event

HOUSTON – Now through Labor Day, all cats are “two-for-one” with an adoption fee of only $20 with the Houston SPCA.

Hundreds of Houston-area animal lovers stepped up to foster a variety animals at the Houston SPCA in recent months, including newborn kittens. And now, there are now 56 kittens -- cats younger than six months old -- who are ready for permanent homes, as well as scores of adoptable cats.

Houston SPCA adoptable pet (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The animals were rescued by emergency services, including cruelty investigations and the 24-hour ambulance, and by Good Samaritans who brought them into the organization’s care.

The adoption package includes your cats with a microchip, spay or neuter surgery, free post-adoption veterinary exam at any VCA Animal Hospital and a free sample-sized bag of Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Potential cat and kitten adopters should email info@houstonspca.org. All available pets at the Houston SPCA can be found here.