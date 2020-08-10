Ask 2: Will schools close if just one staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Will schools close if just one staff member or student tests positive for COVID-19?

Answer: Each school district has a different response plan in the event of a coronavirus outbreak within its schools.

Houston ISD, for example, won’t begin a rolling closure of schools until the community reaches a significant and uncontrolled level of COVID-19, according to its “COVID Gauge” that outlines the measures to be taken in the event of a resurgence.

Houston ISD "COVID Gauge" (Houston ISD)

Many other school districts are prepared to close and have worked intermittent days into its calendar in the event of a resurgence.

A specific number of confirmed COVID-19 cases it would take to close schools is unknown.

