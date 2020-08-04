Teen left with burns across half her body during Willis house fire; woman and children escape: Officials

WILLIS, Texas – The North Montgomery Fire Department is investigating after rescuing a teen from a blaze they said left more than half of her body burned.

Firefighters said the incident happened at a home in the 1200 block of Ridgecrest Drive in the Lake Conroe Hills subdivision.

According to firefighters, an 18-year-old has burns to more than 50% of her body. Officials said the teen was found in a closet and is being taken to Memorial Hermann Downtown.

Firefighters said a 31-year-old woman has a laceration to her leg. Officials said she got out on her own.

Firefighters said two other kids got out safe. Their ages are currently unknown.

The family is living in the home but their relationships with each other are not known, officials said.