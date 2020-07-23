60 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions in Spring pet store, officials say

60 animals were rescued from a pet store in Spring on Wednesday, according to the HSPCA.

SPRING, Texas – The Houston SPCA and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and animal control rescued dozens of animals that were living in what authorities described as “deplorable” conditions inside a Spring pet store.

Authorities said 60 animals were rescued Wednesday from the pet store at a strip center off the North Freeway near Briarcrest Drive.

The animals were emaciated and underweight, living in very poor conditions without food or water, authorities said. Five dead animals were also found inside the establishment, according to the HSPCA.

An assortment of birds, reptiles and rabbits were rescued, including:

2 red ear slider turtles

9 rabbits

1 chicken

3 doves

1 cockatiel

22 parakeets

2 Quaker parrots

3 lovebirds

1 box turtle

1 skink

2 baby bearded dragons

7 baby iguanas

1 adult iguana

2 bearded dragons

3 butterfly iguanas

All the animals are now in the care of the HSPCA, where they will be examined by a veterinary team, according to the HSPCA.

There will be a hearing next week where the animal rescue and protection organization will seek full custody of the rescued animals.

You can report any cruelty at 713-869-7722 or file a report at www.HoustonSPCA.org.