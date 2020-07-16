Live webcam: This is how to watch adoptable Houston kittens, puppies play every day

HOUSTON – The Houston SPCA’s kitten and puppy webcam is now live from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Adoptable cats and kittens will play each day in the Kitty Lodge. Puppies will frolic in the Puppy Playroom. All available pets can be found on the Available Pets page.

If a potential adopter sees the perfect pet on the webcam here, they can adopt from the convenience and safety of their own home and then pick up their new pet curbside at the Houston SPCA.

WE ARE LIVE! You can see pups like Ricky play on our Campus Cam, as well as watch kitties nap and play! Especially while... Posted by Houston SPCA on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Potential adopters who find the perfect pet on the webcam or the available pets page can adopt through tele-adoptions in four steps:

Step 1: View adoptable pets online

Step 2: Schedule an appointment at your convenience.

Step 3: A Houston SPCA Adoption Counselor will contact you by phone and complete the adoption process.

Step 4: Pick up your new pet curbside at the Houston SPCA .