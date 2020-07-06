Houston mayor, city officials to discuss hospitalizations, number of COVID-19 cases

HOUSTON – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the coronavirus situation in Houston Monday at 3 p.m.

KPRC 2 will live stream the event, in which the mayor will speak, along with Dr. David Persse, Houston Fire Chief Sam Pena and Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

A news release from the mayor’s office says that the speakers will address the city’s COVID-19 response to rising positive numbers and hospitalizations.

The update is scheduled to appear in the live stream player at the top of this article when the mayor begins the update.

Turner shared this update Monday on social media about wearing masks as we head into the new week.