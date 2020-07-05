Want to go kayaking or paddleboarding? The Woodlands reopens Lakes Edge Boat House

HOUSTON – The Woodlands Township reopened the Lakes Edge Boat House on July 3. The boathouse has been closed since the Township shut down facilities in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Opening in 2016, the Lakes Edge Boat House is at 1970 Hughes Landing Blvd. on Hughes Landing boardwalk between One Lakes Edge and Two Lakes Edge apartment complexes. The boathouse is open to the general public and public parking is available in nearby lots and garages.

At this time, rental options include singles kayaks ($15/hour), tandem kayaks ($20/hour), and stand-up paddleboards ($20/hour). Prices listed are for the first hour; each additional hour is only $5 per boat. Lifejackets and paddles are included in every rental.

Guests should practice and respect social distancing. Staff will be sanitizing all high-touch areas frequently and all lifejackets, paddles, and boats at the conclusion of each use. Hand sanitizer will also be available for staff and guests as needed. The nearest sinks for handwashing are about 100 yards away.

Lakes Edge Boat House is currently open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the last boat going out at 7 p.m. The house is closed on Tuesdays.

Guests also have to sign a liability waiver, available here. For more information, visit here.