Ask 2: Are plastic grocery bags safe to reuse and is it necessary to disinfect your groceries?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our new Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: Are plastic grocery bags safe to reuse and is it necessary to disinfect your groceries?

Answer: In a statement released on Monday, more than 125 virologists, epidemiologists, and health experts said that reusable grocery bags are safe to use during the pandemic as long as users wash them, according to a report.

Since plastic bags from the grocery store can’t be washed without destroying them, it is best to only use plastic bags once.

According to Houston Methodist, the risk of getting COVID-19 from food packaging is probably very low — especially if precautions are taken while unpacking groceries.

While unpacking your groceries, Houston Methodist suggests using a household cleaner or a diluted bleach solution to disinfect kitchen surfaces, including counters and the door handles on cabinets, pantry, and refrigerator.

Do you have a burning H-Town-related question? Send it our way, and we will try to hunt down an answer.