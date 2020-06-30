Galveston Island State Park closes after individual tests positive for COVID-19

Galveston Island State Park closed after officials learned an individual at the park tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department called for the immediate closure.

According to the department, guests with overnight and day-use reservations through July 8 will be notified about refunds and reservation transfer options.

The park will reopen for overnight and day-use reservations beginning July 9.

For more updates from Texas Parks and Wildlife, click here.