High demand for COVID-19 tests means some Houstonians are struggling to get tested

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area COVID-19 testing sites at Butler and Delmar stadiums ran out of tests within just a few hours of opening Friday morning.

With the new coronavirus spike, more people are looking to get tested and the increased demand is leading to some difficulty in finding a testing location.

KPRC 2′s Bill Spencer talked to a person who felt like trying to get tested for COVID-19 in Houston was a nightmarish situation.

If you would like to ask questions or register for COVID-19 testing in the city of Houston, you can call 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.