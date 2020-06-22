15-year-old girl, 4 firefighters injured after BMW slams into fire truck: Authorities

Four Houston firefighters and a 15-year-old girl are recovering in the hospital after a crash in southeast Houston.

Police said the crash happened on the Gulf Freeway near College Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators said a fire truck was blocking part of the road because of another accident when a BMW slammed into it. The firefighters are expected to be okay, authorities said.

Police said a 15-year-old girl in the passenger seat of the BMW was seriously hurt but she is expected to survive.

As of right now, investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the incident but Sean Teare with the Harris County DA’s Office said that doesn’t mean they might not press charges.