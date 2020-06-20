75ºF

Wrong-way driver jumps more than 60 feet off roadway after pursuit ends in crash, deputies say

Briana Zamora-Nipper, Community Associate Producer

A man jumped more than 60 feet after a chase ended on the West Hardy Toll Road, according to the Harris County Precinct One Constable’s Office

The pursuit began around 11:40 p.m. Friday near East Hardy Toll Road and Hill Road when a deputy saw a man run a stop sign.

The man was driving northbound in southbound lanes at speeds near 80 mph, according to the Precinct One Constable’s Office. The deputy disengaged the chase just before the suspect crashed into guardrail near Aldine Bender Road. Following the crash, the suspect exited his car and jumped off the roadway, falling nearly 65 feet and landing on his back, according to the Precinct One Constable’s Office.

The man was injured but responsive, according to the Precinct One Constable’s Office. He was transported to a nearby trauma center.

