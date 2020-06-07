Galveston mayor plans to step down in July

In Galveston, Mayor Jim Yarbrough announced that he planned to step down from his office on July 15 due to concerns over his health during the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

The Galveston County Daily News reported Yarbrough announced his resignation in a Wednesday letter to City Council.

Yarbrough said he only has one functioning lung and has been self-isolating since the coronavirus outbreak.

Yarbrough told the newspaper the city needed a mayor who could be physically present during the pandemic and hurricane season, which started on June 1.

Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown will take over mayoral duties until a new mayor can be elected on Nov. 3.