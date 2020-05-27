5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, May 27

Here are things you need to know for Wednesday, May 27:

1. Man who died in Minneapolis police custody was Houston native, former neighbor says

The black man who died in Minneapolis police custody Monday night was a Houston-native, a former neighbor confirmed to KPRC 2.

George Floyd, 45, died Monday night after a struggle with police that ended with a white officer kneeling on his neck for several minutes. A bystander’s video showed him pleading and groaning that he could not breathe as the officer knelt on his neck. The unidentified officer is seen in the video ignoring his pleas. Police claimed Floyd matched the description of a suspect in a forgery case at a grocery store and that he resisted arrest.

2. Hammer-wielding woman arrested after going on racist tirade, couple says

A couple visiting Houston from New Orleans say they were confronted by a woman with a hammer because she apparently mistook them as being Mexican citizens.

Arturo Cordovez and his wife, Dr. Lia Franco, are natives of Ecuador who currently live in New Orleans where Lia is finishing her medical residency. In the last few months, Dr. Franco has been treating COVID-19 patients day after day. To decompress, the couple decided to spend the weekend in Houston over the Memorial Day holiday to unwind.

3. Texas water parks, food courts and other services can begin reopening this week, Gov. Abbott announces

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that even more businesses can reopen this week, as part of his second phase of reopening Texas businesses after the coronavirus pandemic caused a worldwide economic roadblock.

As part of his Tuesday proclamation, Abbott laid out a timeline for the latest round of business reopening this week.

4. Landlord tells Sugar Land church stop food distribution due to traffic ‘nuisance’ or be placed in default of lease

The Redeemed Christian Church Of God Royal Priesthood Parish has been feeding hundreds of families in need through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Houston Food Bank named Ekanem’s parish a Disaster Relief Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, people in cars have lined up outside the church to collect food they desperately need.

The lines have caused traffic in and around the shopping center where the parish is located.

Last week the church got a letter from the shopping center’s property manager stating they were only allowed to operate as a church and were not allowed to use the property for any activity which is a nuisance.

5. ‘Lions, tigers and bears, oh my!’ This is when you can finally go back to the Houston Zoo

It’s official. The Houston Zoo has announced a reopening date after being closed since March 14 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a news release, the zoo plans to reopen on June 3 to members and guests. It has put new protocols in place to help keep visitors safe.

People can start making online reservations on Wednesday and zoo members will be able to visit on June 1 and 2 for preview days before the zoo opens to the general public.

3 things to share

WORD OF THE DAY

Calando [kah-lahn-doh] 1. (adjective) becoming slower and softer; dying away; 2. (adverb)

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 27, 1941: The British navy sinks the German battleship Bismarck in the North Atlantic near France. The German death toll was more than 2,000.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“Have patience. All things are difficult before they become easy.” - Saadi

