These are the most ordered foods in each state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Yelp

Despite being unable to dine-in at restaurants, Americans still satisfied their cravings with delivery orders.

Yelp did some research to find the most popular delivery order in every state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The data revealed some interesting results, like thin crust pizza being the most ordered food in Illinois and Louisiana not being the state that placed the most orders for crawfish.

Here are the most ordered foods in each state during the coronavirus pandemic:

Alabama – Nachos

(none)

Alaska – Gumbo

Arizona – Tacos

(Chela's)

Arkansas – Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls (Pixabay)

California – Bubble Tea

(Photo: Goa L./Yelp)

Colorado – Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon (Serious Eats)

Connecticut – Cheese Pizza

(Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. – Biscuits

Delaware – Pho

(Photo: Lindsay D./Yelp)

Florida – Garlic Rolls

MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Georgia – Wings

(Photo: Stephanie Michelle P./Yelp)

Hawaii – Bubble Tea

(Photo: Goa L./Yelp)

Idaho – Cheese Pizza

(Getty Images)

Illinois – Thin Crust Pizza

Thin Crust Pizza (King Arthur Flour)

Indiana – Poke Bowls

Poke Bowl (Pixabay)

Iowa – Burgers

(Photo: BurgerFi/Yelp)

Kansas – Gyros

(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Kentucky – Gyros

(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Louisiana – Sushi

Maine – Pad Thai

(Verdine)

Maryland – Gyros

(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Massachusetts – General Tso’s Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken (Pixabay)

Michigan – Bubble Tea

(Photo: Goa L./Yelp)

Minnesota – Donuts

(KPRC)

Mississippi – Catfish

Catfish (Cracker Barrel)

Missouri – Belgian Fries

Belgian Fries (Pixabay)

Montana – Egg Rolls

Nebraska – Sushi

Nevada – Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi (Kawaling Pinoy)

New Hampshire – Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon (Serious Eats)

New Jersey – Cheese Pizza

(Getty Images)

New Mexico – Green Chile Cheeseburgers

Green Chile Cheeseburgers (MasterCook)

New York – Cheese Pizza

(Getty Images)

North Carolina – Tacos

(Chela's)

North Dakota – Gyros

(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Ohio – Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Pizza (Food Network)

Oklahoma – Croissants

Oregon – Loaded Burgers

Hamburger (Valeria Boltneva/Pexels photo)

Pennsylvania – Italian Hoagies

Italian Hoagies (Food Network)

Rhode Island – General Tso’s Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken (Pixabay)

South Carolina – Sushi

South Dakota – Dumplings

Tennessee – Chicken Tenders

Texas – Crawfish

Utah – Hot Wings

(Photo: Stephanie Michelle P./Yelp)

Vermont – Burritos

(Photo: Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint/Yelp)

Virginia – Tacos

(Chela's)

Washington – Pad Thai

(Verdine)

West Virginia – Bao Buns

Bao Buns (Pixabay)

Wisconsin – Pad Thai

(Verdine)

Wyoming – Naan