These are the most ordered foods in each state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Yelp
Despite being unable to dine-in at restaurants, Americans still satisfied their cravings with delivery orders.
Yelp did some research to find the most popular delivery order in every state during the coronavirus pandemic.
The data revealed some interesting results, like thin crust pizza being the most ordered food in Illinois and Louisiana not being the state that placed the most orders for crawfish.
Here are the most ordered foods in each state during the coronavirus pandemic:
Alabama – Nachos
Alaska – Gumbo
Arizona – Tacos
Arkansas – Spring Rolls
California – Bubble Tea
Colorado – Crab Rangoon
Connecticut – Cheese Pizza
Washington, D.C. – Biscuits
Delaware – Pho
Florida – Garlic Rolls
Georgia – Wings
Hawaii – Bubble Tea
Idaho – Cheese Pizza
Illinois – Thin Crust Pizza
Indiana – Poke Bowls
Iowa – Burgers
Kansas – Gyros
Kentucky – Gyros
Louisiana – Sushi
Maine – Pad Thai
Maryland – Gyros
Massachusetts – General Tso’s Chicken
Michigan – Bubble Tea
Minnesota – Donuts
Mississippi – Catfish
Missouri – Belgian Fries
Montana – Egg Rolls
Nebraska – Sushi
Nevada – Spam Musubi
New Hampshire – Crab Rangoon
New Jersey – Cheese Pizza
New Mexico – Green Chile Cheeseburgers
New York – Cheese Pizza
North Carolina – Tacos
North Dakota – Gyros
Ohio – Deep Dish Pizza
Oklahoma – Croissants
Oregon – Loaded Burgers
Pennsylvania – Italian Hoagies
Rhode Island – General Tso’s Chicken
South Carolina – Sushi
South Dakota – Dumplings
Tennessee – Chicken Tenders
Texas – Crawfish
Utah – Hot Wings
Vermont – Burritos
Virginia – Tacos
Washington – Pad Thai
West Virginia – Bao Buns
Wisconsin – Pad Thai
Wyoming – Naan
