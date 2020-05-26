86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Food

These are the most ordered foods in each state during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Yelp

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

Tags: National, Food, Yelp
The most popular delivery order unique to every state during COVID-19, according to Yelp
The most popular delivery order unique to every state during COVID-19, according to Yelp (Yelp)

Despite being unable to dine-in at restaurants, Americans still satisfied their cravings with delivery orders.

Yelp did some research to find the most popular delivery order in every state during the coronavirus pandemic.

The data revealed some interesting results, like thin crust pizza being the most ordered food in Illinois and Louisiana not being the state that placed the most orders for crawfish.

Here are the most ordered foods in each state during the coronavirus pandemic:

Alabama – Nachos

photo
(none)

Alaska – Gumbo

photo

Arizona – Tacos

photo
(Chela's)

Arkansas – Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls
Spring Rolls (Pixabay)

California – Bubble Tea

photo
(Photo: Goa L./Yelp)

Colorado – Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon
Crab Rangoon (Serious Eats)

Connecticut – Cheese Pizza

photo
(Getty Images)

Washington, D.C. – Biscuits

photo

Delaware – Pho

photo
(Photo: Lindsay D./Yelp)

Florida – Garlic Rolls

MamaLovesFood.com
MamaLovesFood.com (MamaLovesFood.com)

Georgia – Wings

photo
(Photo: Stephanie Michelle P./Yelp)

Hawaii – Bubble Tea

photo
(Photo: Goa L./Yelp)

Idaho – Cheese Pizza

photo
(Getty Images)

Illinois – Thin Crust Pizza

Thin Crust Pizza
Thin Crust Pizza (King Arthur Flour)

Indiana – Poke Bowls

Poke Bowl
Poke Bowl (Pixabay)

Iowa – Burgers

photo
(Photo: BurgerFi/Yelp)

Kansas – Gyros

photo
(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Kentucky – Gyros

photo
(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Louisiana – Sushi

photo

Maine – Pad Thai

photo
(Verdine)

Maryland – Gyros

photo
(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Massachusetts – General Tso’s Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken
General Tso’s Chicken (Pixabay)

Michigan – Bubble Tea

photo
(Photo: Goa L./Yelp)

Minnesota – Donuts

photo
(KPRC)

Mississippi – Catfish

Catfish
Catfish (Cracker Barrel)

Missouri – Belgian Fries

Belgian Fries
Belgian Fries (Pixabay)

Montana – Egg Rolls

photo

Nebraska – Sushi

photo

Nevada – Spam Musubi

Spam Musubi
Spam Musubi (Kawaling Pinoy)

New Hampshire – Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon
Crab Rangoon (Serious Eats)

New Jersey – Cheese Pizza

photo
(Getty Images)

New Mexico – Green Chile Cheeseburgers

Green Chile Cheeseburgers
Green Chile Cheeseburgers (MasterCook)

New York – Cheese Pizza

photo
(Getty Images)

North Carolina – Tacos

photo
(Chela's)

North Dakota – Gyros

photo
(Photo: Madiha/Yelp)

Ohio – Deep Dish Pizza

Deep Dish Pizza
Deep Dish Pizza (Food Network)

Oklahoma – Croissants

photo

Oregon – Loaded Burgers

Hamburger
Hamburger (Valeria Boltneva/Pexels photo)

Pennsylvania – Italian Hoagies

Italian Hoagies
Italian Hoagies (Food Network)

Rhode Island – General Tso’s Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken
General Tso’s Chicken (Pixabay)

South Carolina – Sushi

photo

South Dakota – Dumplings

photo

Tennessee – Chicken Tenders

photo

Texas – Crawfish

photo

Utah – Hot Wings

photo
(Photo: Stephanie Michelle P./Yelp)

Vermont – Burritos

photo
(Photo: Lola's Burrito & Burger Joint/Yelp)

Virginia – Tacos

photo
(Chela's)

Washington – Pad Thai

photo
(Verdine)

West Virginia – Bao Buns

Bao Buns
Bao Buns (Pixabay)

Wisconsin – Pad Thai

photo
(Verdine)

Wyoming – Naan

Naan
Naan (Pixabay)

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: