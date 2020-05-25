True meaning of Memorial Day remembered at Houston National Cemetery

HOUSTON – The Houston National Cemetery is a home to heroes.

On the hallowed ground, rows of marble headstones flow like tears; evidence of our service members who gave their lives for our freedom.

“They all paid the ultimate sacrifice and they are all at peace today," said Douglas Hottel. “It’s just amazing, through the years, all the men and women who have given their lives to give us freedom…I have goosebumps just looking around here.”

Every Memorial Day for over a decade Hottel comes to see his friend.

“Scott McIntosh was killed in action," Hottel said. “He gave the ultimate sacrifice back in March 2008."

The 26-year-old’s life was cut short by a suicide bomber in Iraq.

“I tell Scott that we miss him dearly,” said Hottel. “I am sorry to be emotional, but we have to thank all those men and women for giving their lives, so we could have freedom."