5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, May 21

Here are things you need to know for Thursday, May 21.

1. Judge Lina Hidalgo to extend ‘stay home, work safe’ order until at least June

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is extending the “stay home, work safe” order. Her office confirmed Wednesday that the order will last through at least June 10.

The order will be amended to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders to reopen the state while urging people in Harris County to take precautions to slow the spread of coronavirus by staying home and working from home when possible.

2. Man kills self after killing pregnant ex-girlfriend, injuring her family, new boyfriend in shooting, police say

A domestic violence situation turned deadly early Wednesday morning when a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, who was 7 months pregnant, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the suspect also shot the woman’s mother, sister and new boyfriend.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo said the first shooting was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Landor Street near Tipton Street in northeast Houston. Acevedo said the suspect forced his way into the home where he shot the pregnant woman, her mother and sister.

Acevedo said the suspect then drove to the pregnant woman’s current boyfriend’s home in the 7100 block of Hedgewood Drive and shot him twice.

3. Houston woman believes she had coronavirus nearly a month before the first confirmed case

An otherwise healthy Houston woman in her 30s who doctors said had pneumonia in February believes she actually had coronavirus. In fact, a COVID-19 antibody test she took came back positive Wednesday.

Layla Campbell and her husband, Drew, attended a Rockets game at the Toyota Center on January 31. Three days later, she began to experience flu-like symptoms but tested negative for the flu and positive for strep at local urgent care.

4. Here are the Houston COVID-19 hot spots as officials push residents to be tested

Two months ago when the pandemic was still new to the Houston area, KPRC 2 Investigates identified several “super neighborhoods” that had a high number of coronavirus cases.

Yet, testing wasn’t widely available in those communities, where mostly minority and vulnerable populations lived. Fast forward to now, those neighborhoods are hot spots for COVID-19.

5. Texas family files federal wrongful death lawsuit against Tyson Foods after COVID-19 death

A Texas family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit against Tyson Foods Inc. after a woman suffered a work-related injury, contracted COVID-19 and died.

The family of Pwar Gay is represented by Houston-based VB Attorneys law firm.

The family said Gay tripped, fell and injured her knee in a job-related incident. Tyson reportedly sent Gay to its company clinic, where she received first aid treatment and was sent back to work. The family alleges that she was not allowed to go home to rest or seek medical attention due to the company’s staff shortage.

