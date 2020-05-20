Look inside: Spectacular Texas Hill Country lakefront home on sale for $15.4M

A spectacular two-story lakefront home situated in the heart of the Texas Hill Country could be yours for $15,400,000.

Now, we know most of us can only dream to afford the price tag on this luxurious estate, but, we can still take a peek inside, at least virtually.

So what does one get for $15.4M? Fair question. This 10,064-square-foot lake home, located at 419 Lighthouse Drive, offers picturesque views of the Colorado River and features six bedrooms, seven full baths, three half baths, a game room an office and more. Nearly every room in the house boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and the outside is a true oasis, so you’ll be able to enjoy lake views from wherever you’re lounging.

The Spanish Colonial-style abode, built in 2015, is perfectly situated on two lots in the middle of the coveted Lighthouse Drive peninsula in Horseshoe Bay, according to the official listing posted on Har.com.

Here’s a look at more details of the posh property from the official listing:

“Exterior walls are constructed of solid, hand-cut limestone blocks creating a majestic presence that is carried into the great rooms of the home. Timeless luxury exudes from the elegant key-stoned archways which lead through the interior and exterior living spaces, blending the beauty of the Central Texas landscape into every room. The classic steel and glass doors and windows enhance the indoor/outdoor feel of this spectacular lakefront estate. Venetian plaster walls and reclaimed wood ceiling beams add a rustic sophistication. A suite of antique carved 17th-century doors, reclaimed ceiling beams, antique French limestone floors and French Oak wood floors are a few of the bespoke architectural elements.”

We’ll let the pictures do the talking, so continue scrolling for a virtual tour inside this majestic Texas waterfront mansion.

419 Lighthouse Drive (HAR)

