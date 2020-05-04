5 things for Houstonians to know for Monday, May 4

Here are things you need to know for Monday, May 4:

1. Hidalgo signs new stay-home, work-safe order for businesses not permitted to reopen by Abbott

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo signed a new stay-home, work-safe order Saturday morning.

Non-essential Harris County businesses and others that were not designated to reopen by Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order must remain closed through May 20, Hidalgo announced on Twitter. Hidalgo said the move will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Read more.

2. Houston police escort body of Jason Knox, officer who was killed in helicopter crash

Houston police commanders and officers escorted the body of fallen Officer Jason Knox from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences building at 1861 Old Spanish Trail to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home at 1200 West 34th Street.

Click here to see video of the escort.

3. Here are the food distribution sites where Houstonians can get free food Monday

The Houston Food bank, the Houston Independent School District and other Houston-area organizations are supporting Houstonians amid the pandemic.

Click here for locations and times of food distributions.

4. ‘Don’t act as if this virus is gone’: Mayor Turner urges Houston residents to remain mindful of the virus as state reopens

While the state’s stay home order expired and some coronavirus restrictions were rolled back amid this new phase in the state’s response to the coronavirus, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged Houston residents Sunday to remain mindful of the virus.

“Don’t act as if the virus is gone,” Turner said. “The best thing we can do as we move forward, let’s say, as we open is to be cautious in our actions, to recognize that the virus has not left our city and until there’s a vaccine what we are asked to do now is to manage the virus as much as possible. And what we mean by ‘manage it’ is that you still have to engage in social distancing. It’s still very important for people to put on their masks.”

Read more.

5. Harris County asks public to submit businesses violating Abbott’s reopening orders

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo requests the public to submit businesses violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, according to a social media post.

Residents are asked to submit violations online. You must include the name of the business, the address, the type of business or business services, and the compliant. The complaints should include businesses that are featuring more than 25% occupancy in the facility, non-approved recreational locations open and operating, interactive amusement venues open, non-approved establishments accepting customers, and bars not selling food in the open and operating.

Read more.

WORD OF THE DAY

Elflock [elf-lok] (noun) a tangled lock of hair.

THIS DAY IN HISTORY

May 4, 1970: In Kent, Ohio, 28 National Guardsmen fire their weapons at a group of antiwar demonstrators on the Kent State University campus, killing four students, wounding eight and permanently paralyzing another.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“What is a soul? It’s like electricity - we don’t really know what it is, but it’s a force that can light a room.” - Ray Charles

