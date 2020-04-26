PHOTOS: You have to see how creative Houstonians have taken on the ‘Pillow Challenge’
The longer people have been quarantined, the more creative they’ve become as they experience a new level of boredom.
The pillow challenge is just one of many viral social media trends started during the global coronavirus pandemic.
The trend challenges people to make a fashion statement by wearing a pillow as a dress and accessorizing.
The challenge only grew more popular as celebrities started to participate.
Here are some Houstonians who mastered the pillow challenge.
