SUPPORT LOCAL: Just Falafel says it offers delicious food that is also healthy

How did the business start?

“What sets us apart from others is our home-cooked flavor and quality food," owner Shah Hussain wrote to KPRC. "At Just Falafel, we pride ourselves not just in the quality of our ingredients, but also in the cleanliness of our kitchen and quality control. We are a growing brand and are proud of what we offer; we love it when we can have others enjoy what we offer, which is why we love catering for our customers! We can cater for all types of meetings and events and we are very flexible to work with any budget, which is why people love to work with us because we can offer them what they want for a price that makes them happy.”

What type of food does Just Falafel offer?

“We believe that Just Falafel falls under the following categories: Halal, Vegan/Vegetarian, Mediterranean and Keto Friendly,” Hussain wrote. “Whatever dietary restriction you have you will find something here!”

The restaurant offers 18 different sauces, most made in-house from scratch which allow the customer to know of each ingredient and control the calorie count as much as they can. “We know that people enjoy delicious food that is also healthy,” Hussain wrote.

Its appetizers include hand-cut fries, loaded fries with chopped beef, cheddar cheese and house ranch, truffle fries with parmesan cheese, falafels, stuffed falafels, Keto Tabbouleh (Using Cauliflower instead of Cracked Wheat Bulgar),

Where is Just Falafel located?

Just Falafel is located in the downtown tunnel under One Allen Center.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this small family-owned business by ordering for pickup or catering via phone at (832) 877-2936 or you can order for delivery via Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub, and Favor.

Visit jfhouston.com to view its menu.

