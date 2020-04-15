SUPPORT LOCAL: La Fogata Restaurant says it provides customers with ’the best quality in food and service’

HOUSTON – Support Local spotlights individual businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic and offers ways you can support them. We asked Houston businesses to share their story with us including how the public can help them. Here, we include their stories and how Houston residents can continue to support them during this time. Fill out this form to have your business included.

How did the business start?

“Our family came from Pereira, Colombia, arrived in New York and after an opportunity arrived we moved from Queens to Alief and never looked back,” the restaurant wrote to KPRC.

What type of food does La Fogata Restaurant serve?

La Fogata Restaurant, established in 1987, has been providing Houston and it’s surrounding areas with traditional Colombian cuisine. “We believe in providing our clientele the best quality in not only food but service as well," the restaurant wrote.

Where is La Fogata Restaurant located?

La Fogata Restaurant is located at 11630 Southwest Freeway.

How can you support this business during the coronavirus pandemic?

You can help this restaurant by ordering for curbside pick up. Visit La Fogata Restaurant on Facebook for more information.

To view a list of other Houston businesses you can support, click here.