Text2: How to send your coronavirus questions on KPRC texting line

Amanda Cochran, Specialty Senior Content Editor

Tags: Text2, coronavirus, covid-19
HOUSTON – Do you have a question about the coronavirus? Text it to KPRC 2 and our reporters on the front lines will try to answer it for you. Here’s how it works:

  • Text the number 2 to this number: 1-866-996-5772.
  • Share your question after receiving our welcome message.
  • You can ask additional questions, just follow the prompts.

Here’s a sample conversation with our texting line:

