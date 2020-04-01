Text2: How to send your coronavirus questions on KPRC texting line
HOUSTON – Do you have a question about the coronavirus? Text it to KPRC 2 and our reporters on the front lines will try to answer it for you. Here’s how it works:
- Text the number 2 to this number: 1-866-996-5772.
- Share your question after receiving our welcome message.
- You can ask additional questions, just follow the prompts.
Here’s a sample conversation with our texting line:
