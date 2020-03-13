Police asking for help identifying person who shot, killed this man

HOUSTON – Police are asking for help identifying the person wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man in southwest Houston.

What happened?

The shooting happened just before 8 a.m. on Feb. 23, according to authorities.

Detectives said Ronny Ellison was at a corner store near his apartment complex on West Bartell Drive near Westridge Street with a cousin. As he was walking back to meet with his girlfriend, who was waiting for him, he got into an altercation with a man who got out of the passenger side of a vehicle that had pulled up, police said.

According to authorities, the altercation escalated, and the man fired four to five shots at Ellison. Ellison was able to run across the street before he collapsed in a nearby field, officer said.

What’s new?

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find the person who killed Ellison.

In a news release, Crime Stoppers said witnesses described the person as a black man who was wearing dark clothing.

The man was seen getting into a white Jeep before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

What’s next?

Crime Stoppers is asking anyone who may have information that could lead to the identification and arrest of the gunman to please come forward.

They are offering up to $5,000 for anyone who can provide information that will help lead police to an arrest.

People are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.