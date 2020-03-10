15-year-old in critical condition after running red light in crash in NW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after he ran a red light while driving, resulting in a three-car crash Tuesday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies said the crash happened in the 6900 block of Greenhouse Road when a vehicle traveling on FM 529 occupied by three 15-year-old juveniles ran a red light. Deputies said a third car was struck by the impacted vehicle.

The 15-year-old driver of the impacted vehicle was transported to the hospital in critical condition, deputies said. The other two teens were also transported but are in stable condition, according to deputies.

Deputies said no other injuries have been reported at this time.