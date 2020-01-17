Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jon Pardi among Houston Rodeo’s top-selling performers so far
HOUSTON – Tickets to the 17 announced performances for this year’s Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are selling fast after their online public release Thursday morning.
The Houston Rodeo told KPRC 2 that the top-selling entertainers so far are Chris Stapleton, Willie Nelson, Jon Pardi, Cody Johnson and Ramon Ayala. The Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi and Willie Nelson performances have Standing Room Only tickets available.
As of Thursday, the top five selling shows were Chris Stapleton, Jon Pardi, Luke Bryan, Willie Nelson and Kane Brown. Tickets to the Chris Stapleton concert were down to Standing Room Only tickets available, according to Rodeo representatives.
The rodeo concerts will kick-off Tuesday, March 3 with country-trio band Midland taking the stage and will culminate on Sunday, March 22 with country star Luke Bryan closing out the night and the 2020 rodeo season.
The three remaining artists for the hip-hop/R&B, hip-hop/pop and EDM genres will be announced Feb. 4. Tickets to the Friday-performances will go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 6.
Here’s a list of all of the dates and performers:
- Tuesday, March 3 – Midland
- Wednesday, March 4 – Willie Nelson
- Thursday, March 5 – Becky G.
- Friday, March 6 – Hip Hop/R&B performer TBA
- Saturday, March 7 – Maren Morris
- Sunday, March 8 – Ramon Ayala
- Monday, March 9 – Chris Young
- Tuesday, March 10 – NCT 127
- Wednesday, March 11 – Kane Brown
- Thursday, March 12 – Cody Johnson
- Friday, March 13 – Hip Hop/Pop performer TBA
- Saturday, March 14 – Jon Pardi
- Sunday, March 15 – Dierks Bentley
- Monday, March 16 – Keith Urban
- Tuesday, March 17 – Gwen Stefani
- Wednesday, March 18 – Khalid
- Thursday, March 19 – Chris Stapleton
- Friday, March 20 – EDM performer TBA
- Saturday, March 21 – Brad Paisley
- Sunday, March 22 – Luke Bryan
