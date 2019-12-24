Man shot to death outside Baytown apartment complex

BAYTOWN, Texas – A man was gunned down late Monday night outside of a Baytown apartment complex.

The shooting was reported about 11:15 p.m. at the Sterling Bay Apartments on Quail Hollow Drive near West Baker Road.

According to Baytown police, the 59-year-old victim was found shout by responding officers and died after being flown to a hospital.

Police said they are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.