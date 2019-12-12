What to know as slain HPD Sgt. Christopher Brewster is laid to rest Thursday

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department and community members will say goodbye to slain Sgt. Christopher Brewster as he is laid to rest Thursday with full police honors.

The 32-year-old sergeant was killed over the weekend when he was shot as he responded to a domestic disturbance in east Houston. He was a 9-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and he was promoted to sergeant earlier this year.

How the day of mourning will unfold

— At 7:30 a.m. a procession for the fallen sergeant will begin as law enforcement officials escort Brewster’s casket from Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home at 6900 Lawndale St to Grace Church at 14505 Gulf Freeway in southeast Houston. The procession will move along South Wayside Drive to Interstate 45 South and then proceed south on the Gulf Freeway. The public is welcomed to stand along the route where it is safe to do so but police advise that with roadblocks on Wayside Drive and Lawndale Street, it is better to pay respects at the church.

Route of Sgt. Brewster's funeral procession on Dec. 12, 2019.

— After the procession arrives at the church, there will be an honor guard outside the church. Brewster’s casket will be escorted into the church where he will lie in repose until the start of the service.

— Brewster’s funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. and members of the community are invited to attend.

—A eulogy will be read by Brewster’s friend and former classmate in the police academy, Sgt. Justin Hayes. Other speakers will include Brewster’s friend, J.J. Cole, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police, Chief Art Acevedo.

— After the funeral service, a procession will escort Brewster’s casket out of the church to head back to Forest Park Lawndale Home. A procession will move with the casket on the Gulf Freeway to the South Wayside exit. After that, most of the procession will disperse and only Brewster’s immediate family will continue on to the funeral home.

KPRC 2 will livestream the procession and funeral service for community members who cannot make it out to pay respects Thursday morning.

