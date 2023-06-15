New hearing called in Armstrong Jr. case to suppress evidence; likely related to new DNA evidence on clothing

HOUSTON – Antonio ‘AJ’ Armstrong Jr. is headed back to court to learn if new evidence will be admitted in the third murder trial against him for the deaths of his parents.

KPRC 2 Investigates first reported that DNA evidence was found on the clothing Armstrong Jr. was wearing the night of the murders and was sent in for further testing. Sources say it is unclear what piece of clothing this new DNA was found on because multiple items were tested.

Judge Kelli Johnson granted a hearing to discuss a motion to suppress evidence on June 20, according to court records. The judge also placed 19 court records under seal, meaning they are confidential and not open to the public

Harris County Prosecutors charged Armstrong Jr. with the capital murder of his parents, Dawn and Antonio Armstrong Sr., in July 2016.

On Monday, Judge Johnson reset the trial and asked folks to not speculate on the reason for the delay.

KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun asked defense attorney Rick Detoto if the delay was because of new DNA evidence.

“I’m not allowed to talk about the case,” said DeToto.

Harris County prosecutor Ryan Trask also declined to comment saying, “I can’t say anything. I’m sorry.”

Houston defense attorney and former Harris County prosecutor Lisa Andrews sat down with KPRC 2+ Now host Zach Lashway to discuss the DNA evidence and told us prosecutors stand to benefit from this development.

“Why the seven-week delay, that seems a bit unusual. However, once they do get DNA results if that is what they are looking at then the defense certainly has to have the opportunity to do any testing if they choose to,” said Andrews.

Armstrong Jr. faces life in prison with parole eligibility after 40 years.

His great-uncle, Harvey Armstrong, talked exclusively with KPRC 2 News’ ‘The Bench’ to share the family’s point of view.

“You haven’t given me enough evidence to say that you did it, he did it. So, no, and I know he didn’t. But even to us, the jury felt the same way,” said Harvey Armstrong. “He’s had two hung juries, so both of them have said, ‘hey, you didn’t do it.’ So why are we still here? That’s the question. Houston, why are we still here?”