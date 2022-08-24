Ask Amy: Unclaimed cash 101 - Should you hire help to find potential missing money?

Who doesn’t love to find the money? You may already know about the state database that lets you look for and collect unclaimed money that belongs to you. But should you actually pay a company or service that claims they can find money that is rightfully yours?

We’ve heard from people who have received letters in the mail from companies saying they can help you find missing money and they can get it for you as long as you agree to give them a cut. You’re asking if this is real? Should you try it?

Answer: I asked Bryant Clayton with the Texas Comptroller’s Office these questions.

“There is nothing necessarily untoward about those businesses. They are legitimate businesses for the most part and they are contemplated in the statute that’s an allowed business,” said Clayton.

While you can hire help if you don’t want to give up some of your money there are some places you can look for it yourself for free. Start with the state’s site “Claim it Texas.” Every year around July 1st, more unclaimed property is added and searchable on the state’s website.

Search around the United States for unclaimed property

All 50 states have their own unclaimed property sites. But there are a couple of nationwide websites that search all 50 states in one place.

MissingMoney.com

Findmyfunds.Com

You can also check for missing money at your county property tax office. If you haven’t filed for a homestead exemption on your home you can do that and get the money that you overpaid in taxes retroactively for up to two years.

