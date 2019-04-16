In-N-Out Burger scouting Willowbrook Mall for second Houston location

Cars exit the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on Friday, June 11, 2010, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

HOUSTON - In-N-Out Burger officials say it's scouting Willowbrook Mall for a second Houston location.

Although the project is still in its early stages, this would be the first In-N-Out Burger restaurant in northwest Houston.

READ: In-N-Out Burger's plans for west Houston restaurant on hold for now

There is no specific timeline on when construction will begin, but officials with the chain restaurant said the building process usually takes up to five to six months once everything is approved.

READ: Houston-area In-N-Out construction to begin soon, spokesperson says

The restaurant's marketing coordinator released the following statement:

"While we're really enthusiastic about the site and the opportunity to locate in this vibrant area of Houston, as I mentioned, we're still early in the process so it would be premature to comment on a timeline or if we will even achieve a development approval.

"Once we begin construction on a new location it usually takes us five to six months to build a restaurant and open for business. There will be one drive-thru lane, indoor seating for 70 customers and likely employ 50 associates."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.