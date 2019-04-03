Houston-area In-N-Out construction to begin soon, spokesperson says

Cars exit the drive-thru at In-N-Out Burger on Friday, June 11, 2010, in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles.

HOUSTON - If you have been craving a Double-Double from In-N-Out Burger but don’t want to drive over 100 miles just to satisfy the craving, your wait just got a little shorter.

Brian Murphy, a spokesperson with the real estate developer in charge of the In-N-Out development, confirmed Wednesday that construction for the burger chain’s Stafford location will soon be underway.

Murphy said materials for construction and infrastructure will be delivered to the site of the new restaurant within the next 30 days.

The popular California-based burger restaurant will be located at “The Grid” site in Stafford and is expected to be completed in late 2019.

There are other Texas locations, but this will be Houston’s first In-N-Out.

It is one of the restaurants that will be featured in the new space, which will also include retail space, a movie theater, office space, hotels and jogging and bike trails.



