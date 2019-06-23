Houston's best restaurants, according to Texas Monthly

HOUSTON - The highly-respectedTexas Monthly released its list of best restaurants in Texas, and of course Houston made its list.
The publication said it compiled its favorites from the past three years of "Where to Eat Now" and made it into one handy list.
Here are the best places to eat in Houston, according to Texas Monthly:
- Indigo
- Killen’s STQ
- Nancy’s Hustle
- Pepper Twins
- Poitín
- Riel
- Ritual
- Theodore Rex
- UB Preserv, One Fifth Mediterranean, and Georgia James
- Xochi
