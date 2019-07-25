Derion Vence indicted in Maleah Davis' death

Derion Vence, who initially reported 4-year-old Maleah Davis missing, was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail in May on suspicion of tampering with a human corpse, according to police.

HOUSTON - A grand jury has indicted Derion Vence, the man facing charges in connection with the death of Maleah Davis.

Vence, 27, has been held in jail since May 11, when he was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge related to the 4-year-old girl’s corpse.

"Our work continues to seek justice for Maleah," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

The DA's office said evidence from the final autopsy report for Maleah will determine if additional charges will be filed against Vence, who has been described by family members as Maleah’s stepfather.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4. According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and her younger brother were attacked the day before when he stopped to check a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Maleah’s body was found May 31 in Arkansas. Community activist Quanell X said Vence confessed to him that Maleah’s death was the result of an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

Investigators said last month that Maleah died by homicidal violence.

