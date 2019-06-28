Maleah Davis died by 'homicidal violence,' medical examiner says

HOUSTON - Four-year-old Maleah Davis died by "homicidal violence," the Harris County Medical Examiner announced Friday.

Her death was ruled a homicide.

Her stepfather, Derion Vence, has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Vence told a Houston community activist, Quannel X, that her death was a result of an accident.

The remains found near Hope, Arkansas, were positively identified as Maleah's.

Vence is currently being held at the Harris County Jail in administration seperation, meaning Vence is not in a general population tank or cell. He is in his own single-door cell for his safety, according to officials. This separates him from general population, but has same privileges.

