Remains found in Arkansas identified as those of Maleah Davis

HOUSTON - Human remains that were found in Arkansas last week were positively identified Monday as those of Maleah Davis.

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said the 4-year-old girl’s cause and manner of death are pending further tests and investigation.

Maleah Davis was reported missing May 4 by her stepfather, Derion Vence. He was arrested seven days later on a charge of tampering with evidence.

According to community activist Quanell X, Vence confessed to him that he dumped Maleah’s body in Arkansas and that her death was the result of an accident.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.