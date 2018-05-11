Clara Harris to be released from prison 15 years after murdering husband with car

HOUSTON - Clara Harris, the Lake Jackson dentist who killed her husband by running over him several times with her car, is scheduled to be released from prison Friday.

Harris will be freed from the state’s Crain Unit after serving 15 years of a 20-year prison sentence.

Harris was convicted of murder for the July 24, 2002 death of her husband in the parking lot of the Hilton Nasa Clear Lake in Nassau Bay.

She was granted parole last year.

Before the attack, Harris hired a private investigator to trail her husband of 10 years, whom she suspected of having an affair with one of his former employees.

That investigator ultimately videotaped her husband’s dying moments after Harris confronted him and a woman inside the hotel lobby.

The fight moved outside, where Harris drove the car over him three times.

As part of her release, Harris was given several conditions. She was ordered to be under supervision until Feb. 10, 2023. Harris will have to remain in the Greater Houston area. She must stay employed and have no contact with the Harris family or her husband's former mistress. Harris was ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device on her ankle and have drug and alcohol testing.

