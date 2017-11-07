Clara Harris granted parole for husband's murder

HOUSTON - Clara Harris, the woman who was convicted for running over her husband in an infamous murder in the Clear Lake area, was granted parole Friday.

Court records show Harris has not yet been scheduled for release as of Monday.

She was expected to stay in state prison through 2023.

Her parole was denied in 2016 because of the brutality of that crime.

In an interview with KPRC 2 the night of the murder, 15 years ago, she said, “It was an accident.”

The Lake Jackson dentist repeatedly drove her silver Mercedes over her husband, stopping the car on top of his body in the parking lot of the Hilton NASA Clear Lake in Nassau Bay.

Her orthodontist husband, 44-year-old Dr. David Harris, died. The crime was caught on tape.

Earlier on the day of the attack, Clara Harris hired a private investigator to trail her husband, whom she suspected of having an affair with one of his former employees.

That investigator ultimately videotaped David Harris' dying moments after Cara Harris confronted her husband and a woman inside the hotel lobby.

The fight moved outside, where Clara Harris drove the car over David Harris three times.

She was convicted of murder and sent to prison for 20 years.

Download the Click2Houston news app in your app store to stay up-to-date with the latest news while you're on the go.

Sign up for KPRC 2 newsletters to get breaking news, sports, entertainment, contests and more delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2017 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.