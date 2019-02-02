Priest allowed to celebrate Mass at Catholic church despite new allegations

HOUSTON - Father John Keller was allowed to celebrate Thursday morning's Mass at Prince of Peace Catholic Church despite making a list of priests the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese deemed credibly accused of abusing a child.

He was placed on administrative leave two hours before the list of 42 area priests accused of abuse was released.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo spoke one on one with KPRC2's Bill Balleza just one hour after the archdiocese released the list of priests accused of abuse.

"It's published because there may be others, whether it's one of the priests they know that abused them, or there may be somebody else that gets courage to want to come forward and speak of someone else. That's the reason you do this," DiNardo said.

The archdiocese said a new allegation has surfaced against Keller.

Michael Norris is the head of the Houston branch of the Survivor's Network of those Abused by Priests. He said he believes that not enough is being done by the Catholic Church.

"The idea is, when someone comes forward and accuses a priest, they remove them from ministry and get them away from children while they're investigating -- while they figure out the truth. That's not what he's doing," Norris said.

Keller, who is now 70 years old, is facing allegations brought by adults alleging his behavior took place 20 to 40 years ago.

Keller's picture remained on the Prince of Peace Catholic Church's website under the clergy section, but if you look closer, an asterisk was placed next to his picture, indicating he is on administrative leave.

Channel 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said even if the abuse happened 25 to 40 years ago, in Texas, the law is clear.

"There is no statute of limitations for the three crimes of aggravated sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child," Wice said.

Here is a statement from the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston on Keller:

"The Archdiocese has recently received new allegations of sexual abuse of a minor against Father John Keller. The allegations were brought by adults alleging behavior occurring 25 to 40 years ago. These allegations have been reported to the civil authorities and the individuals involved have been encouraged to cooperate with any investigation that may be conducted. The Archdiocese will also fully cooperate with any investigation.

"Cardinal DiNardo informed Father John Keller late Wednesday evening (Jan. 30) that he was placing Father Keller on administrative leave effective at noon on Thursday (Jan. 31) as a result of the allegations. He gave him permission to say the 9 a.m. Mass the morning of Jan. 31 since Father Keller was already scheduled to celebrate.

"Father Keller agreed to inform the parish staff after Mass that he was being removed from ministry during the investigation."

