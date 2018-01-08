Baytown woman kills husband, 2 children at San Luis Resort before shooting herself

GALVESTON, Texas - A Baytown woman killed her husband and two children Monday before she shot herself in a room at the San Luis Resort in Galveston, police said.

Galveston police said authorities received a phone call about 4:30 a.m. from someone who reported hearing several gunshots coming from the eighth floor.

Officers forced their way into the room and found a 39-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy dead, police said. A 5-year-old boy and a 37-year-old woman were found critically wounded, police said.

The injured were taken to UTMB, where they later died, police said.

Investigators said it appears the woman shot her husband and two sons with a handgun that was found at the scene before she turned it on herself.

The children attended Victoria Walker Elementary School in Goose Creek Independent School District. They were in kindergarten and fifth grade.

The district released a statement that read, "The tragic circumstances surrounding these students’ deaths are almost too much to bear. A student death can have a ripple effect on a school community and, because of this and out of concern for the students’ classmates and the campus faculty, we will have additional counseling services at the school. We are grieving for the loss of young life and its infinite possibilities and we pray for the family, friends and students most affected by this tragedy."

The names of the victims were not immediately released.

Investigators said the family checked into the resort about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said there did not appear to be any signs of a struggle.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine what led up to the murder-suicide.

Landry's Inc., the company that owns the resort, sent the following statement about the incident:

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their family members during this difficult time. We are still gathering information about this isolated incident, however it appears to have been a murder-suicide amongst a family in their room.

"We are fully cooperating with the police department during their investigation and will assist them in any way we can.”

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.