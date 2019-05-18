2nd man charged in case of slain Lamar HS student Delindsey Mack

Investigators look over the scene of a shooting near Lamar High School that killed at student Nov. 13, 2018.

HOUSTON - Charges were filed Friday against Dave'on Thomas, the second person to be charged in connection with the shooting death of Delindsey Mack, a Lamar High School student.

Thomas is accused of shooting Mack on Nov. 13, 2018, according to probable cause documents.

Investigators said Mack, 18, was targeted by a masked gunman who shot him while he was walking with a girl on Bammel Lane. They said the gunman stood over Mack after he fell to the ground and fired several more times.

Another man, 19-year-old Kendrick Johnson, has been charged in the case.

A high bond request form states Thomas is a known gang member of the 100% 3rd Ward, also known as "103." The form said Thomas, along with two other gang members, committed the crime.

Thomas is a suspect in two other murders, as well as three aggravated robberies, according to the high bond request form, adding that he "is an extreme threat to public safety." The request does not explicitly describe the other cases in which he's a suspect.

Thomas is currently being held at the Harris County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

