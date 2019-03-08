Charges filed in 2 deaths that were part of on-going gang war, DA says

HOUSTON - Charges were filed Friday in the deaths of two people who were killed last year as part of an on-going gang war, officials said.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Kendrick Johnson has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the slayings of Kenneth Roberson and Delindsey Mack.

Roberson was killed Sept. 23 by someone in a passing vehicle while he was driving on Long Drive, investigators said. Roberson’s body was found in his car after it slowly rolled to a stop in a median.

Investigators said Delindsey Mack, 18, was targeted Nov. 13 by a masked gunman who shot him while he was walking with a girl on Bammel Lane, not far from the school. They said the gunman stood over Mack after he fell to the ground and fired several more times. Police said they were looking for a black Subaru with a plastic bag on the rear passenger-side window.

Facebook Delindsey Mack

Ogg said Johnson is a member of the 103 100 Percent Third Ward gang, and the killings were in retaliation against the YSB Young Scott Block gang.

Johnson has also been charged with aggravated assault in connection with a Jan. 8 shooting.

Officials said they will not release Johnson's mugshot at this time.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.