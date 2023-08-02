Immersive Harry Potter experience coming to Texas in October

“Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience” will open in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex on Oct. 28.

Inspired by the Forbidden Forest and featuring creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, lights and props will transform Little Elm Park in Little Elm, Texas into a magical outdoor trail.

Visitors can expect to encounter mystical creatures such as Hippogriffs, unicorns, and Nifﬂers.

At the end of the trail, visitors will find an enchanted village where they can enjoy food and drinks, as well as a gift shop with merchandise from the franchise.

Tickets, available here, are $44 for adults and $34 for children

