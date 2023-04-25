U.S. woman arrested in Australia after airport staff find golden gun in her luggage

A 28-year-old woman travelling from Los Angeles to Sydney, New South Wales, was arrested and charged after Australian Border Force (ABF) officers found an undeclared 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage on Sunday, April 23. Credit: Australian Border Force via Storyful

An American woman has been arrested at an airport in Australia after arriving with a 24-carat gold-plated handgun in her luggage.

The 28-year-old woman, who authorities did not identify, was arrested and charged shortly after arriving at Sydney Airport from Los Angeles on Sunday, the Australian Border Force said in a news release.

The border force said the woman had not declared the golden firearm, nor did she hold a permit to import or possess the weapon in Australia, which has some of the strictest gun laws in the world.

